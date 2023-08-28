There is no religion called Hinduism: Swami Prasad Maurya

Samajwadi Party General Secretary and MLC Swami Prasad Maurya has said that there is no religion called Hinduism and it is nothing but a hoax.

In a statement here on Monday, Maurya said: “The roots of Brahminism are very deep and the reason for all the disparity is also Brahminism itself. There is no religion called Hindu, Hinduism is just a hoax.”

“There is a conspiracy to trap the Dalits, tribals and backward people of this country by calling the same Brahmin religion as Hindu religion, which is actually Brahmin religion. If there was Hindu religion, then tribals, Dalits and backward people would have been respected but what an irony,” he said.

He said that we may die for Hinduism out of madness, but the clever people of the Brahminical system consider us as tribals. The same behavior happened with the former President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Being a Dalit, he was prevented from entering the temple, he added.

Similarly, when Akhilesh Yadav stepped down from the post of Chief Minister, the Chief Minister’s residence and Kalidas Marg were sanctified with cow urine because he comes from a backward society, he alleged.

Maurya said that our great men like Dr BR Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule fought a long struggle, as a result of which today after getting rid of thousands of years of slavery, we have walked on the path of respect and self-respect.

On Sunday too, the SP leader had said: “I would also like to congratulate the youth associated with the social media for the fact that when I raised the issue of respect and self-respect and attacked Brahminism, the brahminical forces were stirred up and, the social media of the Bahujan Samaj was against Brahminism.”

‘Overwhelmed on social media, due to which discussions are going on even today from village-street, chatti-crossroads, tea shop to secretariat and university, this is an auspicious sign,” he added.

Meanwhile, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party ( SBSP) spokesperson Arun Rajbhar questioned SP President Akhilesh Yadav on the statement of his party leader.

“SP should clarify whether they are anti- Hindu or Brahmin,” he asked. He further questioned: “Akhilesh Yadav inaugurated Pashuram idol in Lucknow before 2022 assembly polls. Was it a farce and just an effort to woo Hindu voters.”