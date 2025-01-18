There Is No Law And Order In Maharashtra, Says Ruling Mahayuti Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique

Ruling Mahayuti alliance ally Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique said on Saturday that presently, there is no law and order in the state of Maharashtra.

“Currently, there is no law and order in the state. That is why such incidents (like the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan) are happening. The government should take it seriously. Bandra has now become an unsafe place. We have been living in Bandra since childhood, but we never felt unsafe like this. However, looking at current events, we feel unsafe here. The home minister should take note of this,” Zeeshan Siddique who is an Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader from the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance said.

“My family has gone through an unfortunate incident (Baba Siddique’s assassination). I also gave a statement to the police regarding this incident. I have given the names of some builders in my statement to the police. They need to be investigated, but nothing seems to be happening. I will also meet Devendra Fadnavis who heads the home ministry in this regard. I expect Fadnavis to give me time. I also met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar two days ago, Zeeshan Siddique said.

A couple of days ago Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi pointed out that “Baba Siddique’s murder, firing at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments home and now the robbery bid at Saif’s home, have all taken place in Bandra”.

Reacting to Zeeshan Siddique’s statement on Saturday, a Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader said, “Saif Ali Khan’s attacker is yet to be traced. In the Beed district, Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, one of the key accused Krishna Andhale is still absconding though the murder was committed on December 9, 2024”.

“We have been informed that after the police inspected the CCTV footage of Tiranga Dhaba hotel where the conspiracy to murder Santosh Deshmukh was hatched, it was found that the hotel had a CCTV footage backup of only 20 days. Therefore, the CCTV footage of December 8 was not available to the investigating officers. There is no politics here and it is a fact that Krishna Andhale who is an accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case is still absconding after so many days.

“It is also well known that the earlier police investigation team had officers who were close to the accused Valmik Karad and only after a new special investigation team (SIT) was set up that Valmik Karad was booked under MCOCA. Earlier, only an extortion case had been filed against him and only after an agitation by villagers was a case of murder filed against Valmik Karad. All this happened when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was heading the home ministry,” the Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader said.

However, on Friday at 9:40 pm, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur that the police have gathered several clues in the Saif Ali Khan case and that the culprit will be arrested soon.

Fadnavis, who heads the home ministry in the state of Maharashtra, said “Police investigation is going on. They have got many clues and I feel the police will zero in on the culprit very soon”.