Days after Nagpur violence, Ajit Pawar pledges support to Muslim community

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has issued a strong warning against intimidating Muslims and inciting communal discord in the wake of recent violence in Nagpur.

His remarks came amid tensions surrounding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb and protests by right-wing groups that led to clashes in the city.

Speaking at an Iftar gathering in Mumbai, Pawar, who also serves as the Finance Minister in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Cabinet, reaffirmed his commitment to communal harmony.

“If anyone dares to intimidate our Muslim brothers and sisters or tries to create communal discord, they will not be spared,” he declared.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that festivals like Holi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid symbolize unity and coexistence.

“Many great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr BR Ambedkar, and Jyotiba Phule have shown us the path of social progress by embracing all religions and castes. We must carry forward this legacy. India is a symbol of unity in diversity,” he added.

Reassuring the Muslim community of his support, Pawar stated: “Your brother Ajit Pawar is with you.”

His comments follow violent clashes in Nagpur’s Mahal area, sparked by a right-wing protest demanding the demolition of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

The unrest was fueled by rumours that Hindu protesters had burned a green “chadar” from a dargah, allegedly inscribed with Quranic verses.

In response, authorities imposed a curfew in several parts of the city and arrested multiple individuals involved in the clashes.