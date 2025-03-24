Kunal Kamra row: Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Aaditya Thackrey, and others weigh in

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra who charged topical comedy often stirs controversy is once again in troubled waters. Following his recent jibe at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. His comment has amassed a flurry of backlash from Shiv Sena politicians and other prominent political figures. Meanwhile, Minister Pratap Sarnaik confirmed that Kamra, who faces an FIR at Khar police station, is currently in Pondicherry.

For the unversed, during his set, Kunal Kamra performed a parody song, set to the tune of ‘Dil To Pagal Hai. The song referenced Shinde’s 2022 defection from the undivided Shiv Sena, and Kamra called him a ‘gaddar’ (traitor).

A round-up of events that followed the show

Following the performance, Khar Police Station registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra. Eknath Shinde supporters vandalised the venue- Habitat Club in Khar’s Unicontinental Hotel. On Monday, the police arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the venue. Subsequently, word emerged that the venue was an illegal construction and now BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) is demolishing the place.

Meanwhile, after the ransacking incident, Kamra shared a picture of himself holding a copy of the Indian Constitution. The accompanying caption read, “The only way forward.”

Devendra Fadnavis slams Kunal Kamra

CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a statement on Kamra.

“It is a serious issue. None of us are against freedom of speech. We support satire or even political satire and we do not paint it differently. We believe in freedom of expression. But if it is going to anarchy, we won’t accept it. Kamra in the past has targeted PM, CJI, Judges or judiciary. This person likes to create controversy to gain publicity. In this, he targeted former CM Eknath Shinde and tried to make low-level comedy. The people of Maharashtra in the 2024 polls decided who is Gaddar and Khuddar. The people decided who belongs to the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. Is he bigger than the people of Maharashtra?

How can certain people from the opposition support him when Kamra is making statements against a tall leader like Shinde? Have you given contract to Kamra? Kamra has posted photo with the Constitution used by Rahul Gandhi. But the Constitution does not give you right to insult anyone. But do not take contract. We will take action in such cases, there is no doubt. Do not blame us after this. We will not tolerate such instances. These people are trying to vitiate environment in Maharashtra.

We enjoy stand-up comedy. But not this. We will take strong action, irrespective. I feel, left-liberal and urban Naxals are the same. They insult institutions. We will take action against them.”

Ajit Pawar weighs in on the controversy

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has also lashed out at Kunal Kamra in his media address. He said, “No one should go beyond the law and the Constitution. One should speak within limits. Differences of opinion may exist, but care must be taken to ensure that the police department does not have to intervene due to their statements.”

Pratap Sarnaik defends the vandalism

Shiv Sena Minister Pratap Sarnaik has defended the vandalism of the venue, blaming insulting remarks. “Our Shiv Sainiks won’t tolerate and spare anyone if our leader is being insulted or mocked. I am not justifying the vandalism as a minister. But ultimately, I am also Shiv Sainik first and all this happened because of the insulting remarks.”

Shaina NC calls out Kunal Kamra

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also bashed the comedian and called his jibe vulgar. “Did not know that you can RENT a comedian and use him as your PUPPET ?!?! Or as a mere diversionary tactic.”

She added, “Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye,” is not comedy but its vulgarity. Obviously, he does not know what it takes for an auto-rickshaw driver to work his way with public support to emerge as a CM and DY CM of Maharashtra, with the popularity of Eknath Shinde. The cadre of Shivsena demands legal action against Kunal Kamra.”

Jaya Bachchan states Eknath Shinde insulted Balasaheb Thackeray

Questioning Eknath Shinde, SP MP Jaya Bachchan said that Shinde insulted Balasaheb Thackeray. “If there is restriction on speaking, what will become if you? You are anyway in a bad situation. There are restrictions on you.”

“Where is freedom of speech? There is freedom of action only when there is a ruckus – beat up opposition, rape women, murder them. What else? You, (Eknath Shinde) left your real party and formed another party for power. Isn’t that an insult of Balasaheb?”

Aaditya Thackeray lashes out at the attackers

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the attackers who vandalised the venue after Kamra’s show. Taking to X, he wrote, “Mindhe’s coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on eknath mindhe which was 100% true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone. Btw law and order in the state? Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by Eknath Mindhe.”

Arvind Sawant also comes out in support of Kunal Kamra

Shiv Sena (UBT ) MP Arvind Sawant also weighed in on the issue and said that Kamra did nothing wrong. “As far as what Kunal Kamra did, I think every word, every sentence said by him is correct. That is what everyone in opposition is alleging against him. He said that in the form of a poem. If we say there is democracy in this country and we believe in that, then we must accept all of this. Criticism is criticism.”

He added, “FIR should be registered against those who vandalised…Can’t they accept criticism?”