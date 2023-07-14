The ultimate bluff-master: Bengaluru man marries 15 women over a period of 10 yrs

Akin to famous standup comedian Kapil Sharma’s film ‘kis kis ko pyar karoon’ in which he gets married to three women simultaneously, the Mysuru city police on Saturday arrested a man who has married 15 women in real since 2014.

The police made the arrest based on the complaint filed by one of the victims, Hemalatha, a software engineer from Bengaluru. Mahesh had married her earlier this year.

The accused, identified as 35-year-old Mahesh KB Nayak, is a resident of Bengaluru’s Banashankari.

Interestingly, all of the women who cheated are well-educated and working. Despite his lack of good speaking skills in English, women got attracted to him and ended up marrying him. The women belong to different parts of Karnataka – Mysuru, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Mandya, some of them are from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra

According to the police, Mahesh used to pose as an engineer or a doctor most of the time. Mahesh had maintained a fake clinic in Tumakuru and he also hired a fake nurse. He even hired actors to play his family members at the ‘weddings’.

Using matrimonial sites to get in touch with women and entice them, his bluff never got found out till he had cheated 15 women over a period of 10 years.

Kuvempunagar police recovered two cars, seven cellphones, jewellery, and Rs 2 lakh in cash from him. Out of the 15 women he married, Mahesh has children with four of them, according to a news report. According to the report, another woman had complained to the police and alleged that she was cheated by the accused.

He rarely met his wives and most of them were not dependent on him for money. Most of the women did not file a complaint against him even after getting to know that they had been cheated due to the fear of embarrassment and the social stigma of a ruined marriage.

According to another news report, Mahesh had also tried to kill his father who had filed a complaint against him.