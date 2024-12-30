TG wants Bharat Ratna for Dr Singh

Telangana Legislative Assembly today passed a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to confer the country’s highest civilian award the Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy ,also announced that the state government has decided to install a statue of Dr Singh in the financial district in Hyderabad in recognition of his contribution to reforming the Indian economy. The state Assembly today held a special session to condole the death the former PM’s death. While extending support to the state government’s proposal to honour Dr Singh, the BRS MLA KT Rama Rao demanded a memorial for another former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao, in New Delhi.

The CM introduced the condolence motion today in the Assembly following the demise of Dr Singh on 26 December, describing him as the key architect of India’s economic reforms and listing the key legislations brought in by his two-term government. Pointing out his crucial role in granting statehood to Telangana he described him as a “soulmate of Telangana.” He said, “We are moving a resolution requesting the Centre to present India’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to Manmohan Singh for his services to the country.” He also urged the legislators to give suggestions and recommendations to identify the ideal spot to set up the statue of Dr Singh.

BRS leader KT Rama Rao said his party will extend their support. “The BRS will fully support the Telangana government’s proposal to award Bharat Ratna to Dr Manmohan Singh.” He also credited former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao for recognising Dr Manmohan Singh’s capabilities and initiating reforms which strengthened the country’s forex reserve. “PV Garu is the only Prime Minister who does not have the honour of a memorial in the National Capital, New Delhi. We demand that the state government come forward and move a resolution requesting the same in the state Assembly and also hope that the Union Government will accept the same,” said Rao.

