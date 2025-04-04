Prem Chopra demands Bharat Ratna for Manoj Kumar: “He has done so much for the country”

The Indian film industry bid goodbye to one of its most iconic figures—Manoj Kumar. Known to generations as “Bharat Kumar” for his deeply patriotic roles, the 87-year-old legend breathed his last on Friday morning, leaving behind a cinematic legacy that defined nationalism on the silver screen.

Outside his Mumbai residence, a steady stream of actors, admirers, and close friends gathered to pay their final respects. Among them was veteran actor Prem Chopra, whose voice trembled with emotion as he remembered his long-time colleague and friend, Manoj Kumar.

“He should’ve been honoured with Bharat Ratna,” Chopra told the waiting media. “He did so much for the country through his films. Every movie of his carried a message that glorified India.”

And that’s not an exaggeration. Manoj Kumar wasn’t just an actor—he was a symbol of a particular era in Indian cinema where storytelling met patriotism.

With landmark films like ‘Shaheed’ (1965), ‘Upkar’ (1967), and ‘Purab Aur Paschim’ (1970), he didn’t just entertain; he ignited a sense of national pride in millions. His roles as the selfless farmer, the freedom fighter, the idealistic Indian—they became templates for cinematic patriotism.

Prem Chopra, who worked alongside Manoj Kumar in several memorable films, recalled the creative brilliance and quiet dignity Kumar brought to every set. “He was not only a wonderful actor but also a visionary director. What he stood for was bigger than just stardom. His films made you feel something deep in your heart,” he said.

The news of Kumar’s passing due to cardiogenic shock following a heart attack, compounded by months of battling liver cirrhosis, came as a blow to fans across generations. His family confirmed that the final rites would take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Pawan Hans crematorium, near Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle.

Kumar’s son, Kunal Goswami, shared that the actor had been unwell for quite some time. Despite his declining health, the family had hoped for his recovery. “He was a fighter, always strong-willed, but the complications took their toll,” he said.