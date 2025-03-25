Prashant Kishor demands Bharat Ratna for Bihar’s first CM

Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, on Tuesday demanded Bharat Ratna for Bihar’s first chief minister Shri Krishna Singh, saying that during his reign Bihar was counted among the 10 most leading states of the country.

Kishor, who was on a day-long tour of Sheikhpura — the birthplace of Shri Krishna Singh, said that his party will try to bring back the glorious era of Bihar as it was during the reign of Shri Babu.

He said, “Today the plight of Bihar has become such that in most of the parameters of development, Bihar is counted among the most backward states of the country. Jan Suraaj will try to bring back the condition of Bihar during Shri Babu’s era.”

He attacked the Congress and the BJP and said that both the parties have been giving Bharat Ratna or other titles to those people who are close to their ideology or from which they can get political benefit. The Congress party gave Bharat Ratna to its leaders before many great men and today the BJP is doing the same thing.

Answering a question about the leadership of Jan Suraaj, Prashant Kishor said that he is not the leader of Jan Suraaj but only the ‘sutradhar’.

He said, “Jan Suraaj is not a party of any one person. Jan Suraaj is a party of crores of people who want change and progress in Bihar. Jan Suraaj is an attempt to revive Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress which was there before independence.”

The Jan Suraaj leader again attacked Nitish Kumar’s mental condition. As the elections come closer and Nitish Kumar comes among the public, his childish behaviour will be seen more.