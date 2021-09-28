Ten Army Goodwill Schools digitised in Kashmir

In a bid to further improve quality of education, Lt. General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps, on Monday inaugurated “Digitisation of 10 Army Goodwill Schools (AGSs) of Kashmir Valley” at AGS, Boniyar.

Indian Army in collaboration with Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) as the Corporate Social Responsibility partner and iDreams as the project implementation partner, has undertaken the project of upgradation and digitisation of classrooms in 10 AGSs of Kashmir Valley. The aim was to upgrade the existing instructional infrastructure and improve the teaching and learning process by means of Smart Classes in 10 AGSs.

The project includes 128 classrooms being provided with interactive boards, IT paraphernalia and 424 Data Tabs intended to revolutionise the teaching process by going beyond the realms of traditional style. The key aspects of classrooms 2.0 are enjoyable learning process, improved student engagement, enhanced as the CSR partner, collaboration, attractive graphics, better instructional materials and ability to cater to all learning styles.

A total of 16 Army Goodwill Schools out of a total of 28 have been digitized till date. The balance 12 schools are being planned to be upgraded in the coming years, so that all the children studying in AGSs of the Kashmir valley can enjoy the benefits of the latest teaching techniques.

Though the project had been successfully executed in December 2020 however, the COVID pandemic restricted the student attendance to schools for almost a year. During the pandemic period Data Tabs provided to the teaching staff proved to be of immense utility. The COVID threat having now reduced and schools likely to re-open soon, new instructional tools await the students who will benefit by the digitisation process undertaken in AGSs.

Lt General Pandey, while speaking to staff and students of AGS Boniyar at the event, said that by digitization of the AGSs, the students will greatly benefit since they will have access to modern learning tools and techniques. He appreciated the efforts of PGCIL and iDreams in extending valuable contribution in digitizing the schools.

In present day Kashmir, Army Goodwill Schools (AGSs) are the epitome of quality education, imparting knowledge and values to the students. The quality infrastructure, diverse co-curriculum and focused educational mechanism have been the benchmark of the AGSs.

Over the years, the academic results of AGSs have shown a steady growth, which is testimony to the whole hearted efforts of the dedicated staff employed in the schools. The systematic approach adopted towards overall development of students has ensured that they carve a niche for themselves in the society. With the inception and impact of technology in education, Indian Army has incorporated innovative changes in the existing learning and teaching methodology.