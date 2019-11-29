Soon after his statement on the rape and murder victim veterinarian drew flak, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday came with a clarification that the victim was like her daughter.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the victim is like the daughter of Telangana, her own daughter.

Siding the allegations of making any insensitive comments, he clarified that he only stated that if the girl had called the police instead of her family, she could have been saved.

“It is unfortunate that despite being a doctor and well educated, she called her sister and not the police. 30-40 minutes later, her phone was switched off,” the minister said.

Minister also said that if she had dialed 100, she would have been saved as the police would have reached there. He claims that the police respond within three minutes to the calls made on 100.

In a gruesome incident on Wednesday night, a veterinarian was gang raped and murdered near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the city outskirts. Later her charred body was found under the culvert near Shadnagar town which is about 25 km from Shamshabad.