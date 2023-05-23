Telangana Day logo showcases BRS Govt’s achievements

The logo designed for 21-day long celebrations to mark the tenth anniversary of the formation of Telangana state reflects not only on its progress in the past nine years but also highlights the achievements of the BRS Government in the state led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. It has ostensibly been designed in keeping with the Assembly elections slated in December.

On 2 June, the state is going to celebrate the tenth year of its formation with all fanfare since Rao is keen to drive home the message of development in an election year.

While the usual symbols, like the Telangana Talli (mother), the Indian Roller which is the state bird and state festivals like Bonalu and Bathukamma, representing the state have been incorporated, along with these, a number of development projects have also been included in the logo unveiled by the chief minister.

The flagship projects that figure on the logo include the Kaleshwaram Dam and Mission Bhagiratha undertaken by the state government to ensured supply of drinking water to every household in the state as well as 24-hour uninterrupted power supply and turning the parched land into the new rice bowl of India.

Urban development projects like the T Hub, a startup incubator and Metro rail network in Hyderabad have also been represented in the logo. Moreover, the chief minister’s dream projects like the grand edifice of the new secretariat and the 165-foot tall statue of Ambedkar, the upcoming martyr’s memorial and Yadagirigutta Temple which rivals more well known temples of neighbouring state have all been incorporated in the logo for the tenth-year celebrations of the statehood of Telangana.

Rao, in his recent public speeches, has time and again showcased these projects as evidence of the progress made by the state under his rule after years of neglect during the decades spent under Andhra rule.

Following the formation of Telangana in 2014, Rao took oath of office as the first chief minister of the state and then followed it up with a second term in 2018, thanks to his welfare schemes. He had also raised a bogey of Andhra rulers once again ruling by proxy when Congress tied up with the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who was then the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

In order to counter the BJP and its twin planks of Hindutva and nationalism, KCR, as he is popularly known, is relying on his development projects as well as regional sentiment to see him through a third term.