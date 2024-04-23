BRS accuses Revanth Reddy of poll code violation

The BRS has alleged that Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has violated the Model Code of Conduct while making poll promises in the name of God yet the chief electoral officer has been a mute witness so far and did not take any action against him.

BRS leader Dasoju Srravan has even wondered if there was any nexus between the chief minister and the ECI. The statement came after Reddy who was campaigning in Nizamabad for Congress candidate T Jeevan Reddy vowed in the name of goddess Saraswati that his government will give loan waiver of Rs two lakhs to farmers by 15 August. While campaigning in Medak he made the same vow in the name of goddess Durga. The BRS leader then took to social media platforms to call out the ECI and complain against the chief minister.

He said, “Revanth Reddy is unconstitutionally and brazenly making poll promises continually in the name of God during the ongoing election campaign, violating and ridiculing the model code of conduct and the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951.” He also tagged a video where Reddy was seen giving his word to the people.

An irate Dasoju then said, “Astonishingly the CEO Telangana is acting like a mere spectator and remains as a passive observer without enforcing the MCC and filing suo moto case against Telangana CMO.”

He then urged the EC to take prompt action against the chief minister and uphold free and fair election and electoral integrity. It may be mentioned a few days ago the ECI had issued a notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) over using “Bhavani” in the party’s theme song. Meanwhile BRS leader T Harish Rao challeged Revanth Reddy to fulfil his promise of loan waiver by 15 August or resign otherwise.