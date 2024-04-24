BRS giving walkover to BJP for Kavitha’s bail: Revanth

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BRS was deliberately fielding weak candidates to ensure BJP’s victory to secure bail for Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam.

Reddy on Wednesday accompanied the Congress candidate for the Secunderabad seat when Danam Nagender submitted his nomination papers. Earlier, the Chief Minister and Nagender offered prayers at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple at Secunderabad and held a roadshow.

The Congress hopes to garner support from the urban vote base of the BRS to pose a formidable challenge to the BJP in Secunderabad, a seat it had won last time. The ruling party nominated Danam Nagender, the BRS MLA from Khairatabad, as its candidate against BJP’s sitting MP G Kishan Reddy. The BRS, on the other hand, has fielded T Padma Rao. Attacking the BRS, Revanth Reddy said: “Padma Rao is a good person, but KCR is scheming to ensure his defeat to benefit the BJP.” He also wondered why neither K Chandrasekhar Rao nor his son KT Rama Rao accompanied T Padma Rao when he went to file his nomination papers.

He attacked G Kishan Reddy saying that he was inactive during the Hyderabad floods and also did nothing for the constituency. He further promised an important role for Danam Nagender if he wins the seat and Congress forms the government at the Centre.

“Secunderabad constituency’s history shows that the party which wins the seat forms the government at the Centre. This time, the Congress will win this seat and form the government at the Centre,” the Chief Minister said. He also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP alleging they were dividing the people along religious lines to win elections. Although six out of the seven Assembly seats in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency are with the BRS, AIMIM has one, the BJP has a strong chance of retaining this urban constituency. Even in 2018, people preferred the BRS in the Assembly elections but voted for the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.