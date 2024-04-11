‘Telangana CM Revanth Reddy will join BJP’: KTR’s big claim ahead of polls

BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Thursday claimed that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will not remain in the Congress and he, along with another South India leader will join the BJP.

“Said this 15 times so far, Revanth Reddy has not even reacted even once, because he reacts to every small thing on the planet…I have levelled a specific allegation- Revanth Reddy will not remain with the Congress. Let me go out and make a prediction not just Revanth Reddy but another leader in south also will jump the ship from Congress & join the BJP…,” he said.

Earlier last month, Reddy had shared a stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him “big brother”.

The Telangana CM has also said that if the state has to develop, it will need to adopt the “Gujarat Model”.

Sharing the dais with the PM at a public meeting in Adilabad last month, Reddy said, “Hamare hisaab se pradhan mantri matlab bade bhai (According to us, Prime Minister means elder brother). Only with the PM’s help, chief ministers can take their states forward. If Telangana has to make progress, develop and move forward like Gujarat, your (PM’s) help is a must.”

He had further said that Telangana would make its contribution towards PM’s vision of making India a 5 trillion economy.

This is not the first time KTR had made the startling claim on Revanth Reddy. Earlier last month, he had said that Reddy will ditch the Congress and switch to the saffron party. Reddy is yet to react to the KTR’s claims.