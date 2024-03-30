KTR booked over comments against Telangana CM

A zero FIR was registered against former minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao at Banjara Hills police station for allegedly making objectionable comments against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The case was initially registered by police in Hanamkonda following a complaint from TPCC member B Srinivas Rao. The case was then transferred to Banjara Hills police station.

The complainant objected to KT Rama Rao’s statement that Reddy had extorted nearly Rs 2500 crore from builders and businessmen and handed it over to the high command in Delhi.

Advertisement

He had made the allegations in an address at the BRS headquarters on 27 March. The BRS leader had also claimed that Revanth Reddy will join the BJP after the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The cases have been booked under Sections 504 and 505 of IPC for intentional insult to provoke or incite any class or community for breach of peace and carry a fine or imprisonment.

The BRS has also lodged a complaint with Election Commission of India against BJP candidate for Medak seat, M Raghunandan Rao for abusing BRS leader T Harish Rao as well as the party’s candidate for the same seat, P Venkata Ram Reddy.

The complaint was submitted by BRS MLA of Sangareddy Chinta Prabhakar, who alleged that the BJP candidate had abused the BRS leaders calling them sons of thieves and threatening to beat them up.

Since Raghunandan Rao was a star campaigner, the BRS urged the EC to take action in order to maintain some decorum.