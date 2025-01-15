Telangana CM accuses BRS of aligning with RSS ideology

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a swipe at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday, accusing the regional party of following the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and echoing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) allegations against the Congress.

Speaking from the national capital, where he attended the inauguration of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) new headquarters, Reddy addressed the BRS’s criticism regarding the alleged lack of democratic norms under his administration.

Advertisement

The BRS had recently condemned the state government after members of the ruling party’s student wing vandalized the opposition party’s office in Bhongir. The situation escalated following the arrest of a BRS MLA and the preventive detention of senior opposition leaders.

Advertisement

Commenting on the BRS’s accusations, Reddy said, “Whenever there is an attack or a law-and-order issue, the police intervene and take appropriate action. Unlike the previous regime, we do not use the police to target opposition offices.”

“If mistakes occur, the state government rectifies them. There is no need for BRS to preach to us. In reality, BRS is ‘B-R-S-S,’ as they adhere to that ideology. They merely repeat whatever the BJP says elsewhere, within Telangana.”

Reddy also criticized the BJP, accusing them of diverting public attention from controversial remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat about India’s independence.

He challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify his stance—whether he supports the RSS chief or those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom.

Reddy added that RSS members did not contribute to the freedom struggle and were, therefore, reluctant to acknowledge it.

The Telangana chief minister, along with his Cabinet colleagues, was in New Delhi to participate in the inauguration of the Congress party’s new headquarters.