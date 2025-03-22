JAC demands 25-yr freeze on Delimitation; Revanth and KTR bat for Delimitation only for State Legislatures

Demanding a 25-year-long freeze on the population-based Delimitation to redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, the Joint-Action Committee (JAC) of states apprehensive of the exercise, also called for transparency and clarity from the BJP-led Union Government.

It was a coming together of the non-BJP opposition parties, including the AAP, Akali Dal, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), AIMIM and Kerala Congress besides the Congress, Left Parties.

Surprisingly, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) of Pawan Kalyan, a constituent of the NDA, was in attendance following an invite from the DMK, which had taken the initiative for the JAC.

With the future of INDIA Bloc hanging in balance after the 2024 LS poll, the new grouping with a declared purpose has assumed significance.

In a unanimous resolution, the JAC which met on Saturday in Chennai, asked to extend the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on the 1971 population census for the next 25 years.

“Any delimitation exercise carried out by the Union Government to improve the content and character of democracy should be carried out transparently, enabling political parties of all the States, State Government and other stakeholders to deliberate, discuss and contribute in it,” the resolution read. It was also decided to hold the next meeting in Hyderabad.

The reasoning for the freeze, the resolution said, while the legislative intent behind the 42nd, 84th and 87th Constitutional amendments was to protect/incentivise states which have implemented population control measures effectively, the goal of population stabilisation has not yet been achieved.

It was also decided to have a core committee of MPs to coordinate strategies in Parliament and submit a representation to the Prime Minister.

Further political parties would make efforts to bring a resolution in their respective state assemblies against delimitation.

The Trinamool Congress and the YSR Congress gave a miss to the meet.

In his opening address, Stalin, pitching for ‘fair delimitation’, said the issue is not only about numbers but about power and our right, for reduction in seats would deprive us of our representation and our voice.

“We will become political orphans in our own country. Our culture, identity, progress and social justice face a threat, requiring collective fight since the BJP is always opposed to legitimate rights of States.”

There was a rare show of unity between Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of the Congress and KT Rama Rao of the BRS, adversaries in the state, with both of them advocating a permanent freeze on delimitation and batting for delimitation only for state legislatures.

Revanth Reddy, making it clear that the south will not accept population-based delimitation as it would turn them into secondary status, called for adopting the Vajpayee policy of freezing it for 25 years.

He also dismissed the pro-rata basis as unacceptable and said if delimitation is conducted the present 24% representation of the five southern states should be increased to 33%.

Going a step further, Rama Rao, at a presser later said, “Freeze it permanently. But, if they want to go ahead with delimitation, the current proportion should remain as it is … no more seats,” and asked “If South India has contributed to 36% of GDP, why not give it 36% of voice in parliament. Why not reward those states that have performed well in nation building?” The BRS working president further said “When Telangana was carved out, it was assured in parliament that delimitation will be carried out and seats will increase from 119 to 153. But it has not happened in 12 years. On the other hand, it has been done in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam, which suits the BJP. But not in Telangana,” and added “History will not forgive us if we don’t speak up.”

Speaking through video conference, former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said delimitation solely-based on population will be unfair. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan charged the BJP with pushing delimitation since it is advantageous in north India.

“What is the pro-rata basis,” he asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and questioned the urgency in carrying out the exercise even before the decennial census. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that the BJP’s agenda was to increase the seat share where they are winning and reduce seats in states where they are losing as is the case with Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Sardar Balwinder Singh Bhundar of the Akali Dal said delimitation is a primary issue of religious and linguistic minorities.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar charged the BJP with dismantling the pillars of democracy brick-by-brick.

Echoing Stalin, he said, “The fight is not about numbers but about identity and heritage of all the southern states, which have a history of over 1500 years.” He also called for strengthening the Rajya Sabha as a counter balance to the Lok Sabha and emphasised the need to have equal representation for all regional languages.

About the BJP’s black flag protest against him and Pinarayi Vijayan, in a lighter vein, he asked “They said they will greet me with black flags. I am waiting. Where is it?”

Claiming that delimitation is a diversionary tactic of the DMK, BJP has announced a black flag protest at their homes. BJP state president K Annamalai, former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan have held the protest in front of their residences in the city. Party functionaries held the same across the state.