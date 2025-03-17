Telangana CM urges PM Modi to approve quota bills

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday appealed to all political parties to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the two separate bills enhancing the reservation quota for backward classes to 42 per cent in education, employment, and rural and urban local body polls.

The two Bills were passed by the state Legislative Assembly today but will require approval from the Centre for their enactment. Meanwhile, dissident Congress MLC and BC leader Teenmar Mallana met BRS, BJP, and AIMIM leaders over BC reservation.

Mallana was suspended by Congress for burning the Caste census report and badmouthing the leaders. He alleged that the data was manipulated to undermine the BCs.

The Assembly passed The Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (reservation of seats in educational institutions and appointments or posts in services under the State) Bill, 2025 and The Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025.

A third Bill, the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Bill, 2025 was introduced by state health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha for sub categorizations in the Scheduled Castes reservation.

The two Bills were introduced by the BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Chief minister Revanth Reddy said “As the Leader of the House I am assuring that I will take proactive measures and lead to achieve 42 percent BC reservation. Appealing to the leaders of all parties to come together and meet the Prime Minister.”

The appeal was reminiscent of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha who had led a delegation of state’s politicians cutting across party lines to Delhi in 1994 to ensure the state reservation was enhanced to 69 percent and included in the IXth Schedule of the Constitution so that it cannot be challenged in court.

Reddy requested the Union ministers, G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the floor leader of BJP in the Assembly Alleti Maheshwar Rao to take the responsibility of seeking the Prime Minister’s appointment.

He added that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will also be requested to raise the issue in the Parliament and entrusted the PCC president Mahesh Goud to speak to him.

Assuring the House that the caste census report was 100 percent correct the chief minister said they would not sit idle till 42 percent reservation was achieved for the BCs as was announced by the Congress party in the Kammareddy Declaration. Ponnam Prabhakar who introduced the Bills said they would meet leaders of all parties in Delhi to garner support for the bills.

The previous Bill passed by the BRS government in 2017 which had increased the reservation quota for BCs to 37 percent and for STs to 10 percent was withdrawn. The bill was awaiting the assent of the President of India when it was withdrawn. The BRS leader T Harish Rao pledged his party’s full support to the twin Bills for increasing reservations for BCs.