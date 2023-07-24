Technology & traditions can go hand in hand: President Murmu

India has shown to the world that technology and traditions can go hand in hand, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday.

Addressing probationers of the Indian Forest Service and officers/officer trainees of the Indian Defence Estates Service at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she noted that India was attracting global attention for its cultural prosperity as well as its technological advancements.

She told the probationares that their journey as civil servants had begun at a time when India was acquiring a leadership role at the global level.

The president said that it was the duty of Indian Defence Estates Service officers to ensure that the services and facilities they provide were eco-friendly and sustainable. She stated that technology was a great enabler for good governance and therefore, they must keep updating their technical skills along with domain expertise. Technology should be utilised to the maximum possible extent for effective administration of the cantonments and management of defence lands, she added.

Addressing the probationers of the Indian Forest Service, President Murmu said India’s climate and topography were closely connected to its forest distribution. forests and the wildlife they supported were invaluable resources and heritage of the country.

She stated that the threats of environmental degradation, depletion in forest cover, global warming and climate change were at the centre-stage in global discourse and partnerships. That is why environmental conservation has become a key concern for the 21st century.

India has given the mantra of “LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment” to the world. Forests were an integral part of the solution and Indian Forest Service officers were among the solution-providers. They were expected to put in untiring efforts for the practical implementation of this ‘Mantra’, she added.