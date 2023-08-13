TDP chief Naidu writes Prez, PM, seeking CBI inquiry in attacks on him

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has written separate letters to President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging them to ensure a CBI inquiry against the attacks on him, particularly the recent ones in Angallu and Punganur to unveil the criminal conspiracy leading to the attacks.

Blaming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP, he also sought directions according to the Constitution to ensure that the rule of law was upheld in the state and alleged that the state police was conniving with the ruling YSRCP.

Naidu’s ten-page long letter came after an FIR was filed against him by the police and charged him with murder and rioting.

“It is the duty of the government to protect every citizen including the Leader of the Opposition. Onus particularly lies with the Chief Minister, who is in charge of law and order. Instead of ensuring protection, he facilitated a murderous attack on me. And in a repeat of his modus operandi, borne out of an unsound mind, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy got the FIR registered against me for alleged attempt to murder. It is a classic case of criminals blaming victims with active assistance from mouthpiece media. It is the same method they deployed in the case of YS Vivekananda Reddy,” said Naidu.

He also cited the recent comments of the Chief Minister to claim that his security will be removed which was restored by the High Court. Currently, Naidu enjoys Z plus security cover due to threats from the Naxalites.

He also appealed for a “fair and just inquiry by the CBI against repeated lethal attacks organized against me and criminal conspiracy behind such attacks. In particular I would like to draw your attention to the recent attacks against me at Angallu and Punganur bypass and to act accordingly in order to save the fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution.”

The leader of the Opposition also shared video clips of the attack on him on August 4 as well as his tour plan that was shared with the police and local authorities.