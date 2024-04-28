Trinamul lodges plaint with EC against CBI

The Trinamul Congress has lodged a complaint against the CBI with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The central investigating agency along with the NSG has conducted the operations in Sandeshkhali to tarnish the image of the Trinamul Congress during ongoing seven-phase parliamentary elections in the state, the party leadership stated in their complaints filed with the national poll panel.

This type of operation might influence the voters of the island, as per the complaint.

The party leadership in its complaint stated that the law and order is a state subject but the CBI conducted raids in Sandeshkhali keeping the state government in the dark. It’s not yet clear whether the recovery of arms and ammunition in the island was a genuine case or the CBI and NSG in a planned move have stored these items there in Sandeshkhali much before the central agencies conduct raids there, the complaint added.

The Prime Minister and his party leaders are attacking Trinamul Congress everyday and its is fact that the Central Government and the BJP are using the CBI against the ruling party in Bengal regularly, the complaint added drawing attention of the ECI.

The Trinamul Congress leadership has also urged the Commission to take steps so that the central investigating agencies can’t take any step against any political party during ongoing elections.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the seizures of huge cache of arms and foreign-made pistols and ammunitions by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sandeshkhali and deployment of the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos along with a hi-tech robots in the area on Friday is a game plan of the BJP to spread panic amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Miss Banerjee said that nothing can save BJP’s sinking ship this time. “The saffron party is using money and muscle power to win elections,” she said. While reacting to the developments in the Sandeshkhali island of North 24-Parganas district, yesterday afternoon, the chief minister in a late night X handle post wrote, “After the second phase of the LS election, BJP has spiraled into a state of panic. They’re using every last ounce of their money and muscle power to sabotage the polls.”

“Nothing can save BJP’s sinking ship this time! Victory for the people is inevitable,” according to her post.