Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at hut in Madurai; no casualties reported

Roadside shops gutted in fire in West Delhi market
Many roadside shops were reported to have been gutted in a fire that broke out in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on late Sunday.
A fire broke out at a hut in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, said an official from the Fire Rescue Department.
However, no casualties were reported.
Upon receiving the information, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
A dousing operation was underway at the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. added the official.
