Tamil Author Ambai Wins Tata Literature Lifetime Achievement Award

Tamil writer Ambai, born as C.S. Lakshmi in Coimbatore, receives the prestigious Tata Literature Live Lifetime Achievement Award for 2023.

Mumbai-based writer Lakshmi, popular for her feminist perspectives, had previously received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2021. This latest recognition further solidifies her status as a transformative figure in the realm of Tamil literature.

Lakshmi, who writes under the pen name Ambai, has made remarkable contributions to Tamil fiction, particularly in the short story genre.

Her innovative approach to both form and language has left an indelible mark on Indian literature. She has delved into the depths of women’s experiences, exploring themes of love, relationships, quests, and journeys with remarkable insight and precision.

Ambai’s journey began in Coimbatore in 1944, where she was born. She pursued her education, earning degrees from Bangalore and Madras universities before completing her PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

Starting her career as an educator in schools and colleges, she continued to write fiction alongside her academic pursuits, amassing a considerable body of work in Tamil and English.

One of her notable achievements is the Sahitya Akademi Award she received for her novel “Sivappu Kazhuthudan Oru Pachai Paravai” (A Red-Necked Green Bird).

Ambai and her literary works:

Her literary prowess extends beyond Tamil, as many of her works are available in English as well. “Veetin Mulaiyil Oru Samayalarai” (A Kitchen in the Corner of the House), translated by Lakshmi Holmström, is a captivating portrayal of three generations of women in a Rajasthani household, seen through the lens of a Tamil daughter-in-law.

Ambai joins a prestigious list of past recipients of the Tata Literature Live Lifetime Achievement Award, including eminent figures such as Mahesh Elkunchwar, Anita Desai, Ruskin Bond, Shanta Gokhale, Sir Mark Tully, Girish Karnad, Amitav Ghosh, Kiran Nagarkar, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, Khushwant Singh, Sir V.S. Naipaul, and Mahashweta Devi. Her contributions to literature, particularly her innovative exploration of women’s stories, make her a deserving addition to this distinguished group of literary luminaries.