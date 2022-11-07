PM Modi pays homage to noted Tamil writer Thiru Azha Valliappa on his birth centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has paid homage to noted Tamil writer Thiru Azha Valliappa on his birth centenary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “I pay homage to Thiru Azha. Valliappa on his birth centenary. He is not only remembered for his outstanding writing and poetry but also for his efforts to popularise history, culture and literature among children. His efforts continue to inspire several people in today’s era.”

