Waheeda Rehman to receive Dadasaheb Phalke lifetime achievement award

Bollywood luminary Waheeda Rehman is receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, a recognition that crowns her outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. This distinction follows last year’s recipient, Asha Parekh.

Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, made the announcement. He expressed his immense happiness and respect for Waheeda Rehman’s remarkable contributions to Indian cinema.

I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema. — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 26, 2023

Her career, spanning over five decades, is marked by her impeccable performances in acclaimed Hindi films such as “Pyaasa,” “Kaagaz Ke Phool,” “Chaudhvi Ka Chand,” “Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam,” “Guide,” and “Khamoshi.” Her portrayal of diverse characters showcased her finesse as an actress, earning her a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in “Reshma and Shera.”

Holding both the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, Waheeda Rehman stands as a testament to dedication, commitment, and the potential of a Bharatiya Nari to attain the highest levels of professional excellence through hard work.

This accolade is particularly significant, coinciding with the recent enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam by Parliament. It pays homage to one of Indian cinema’s leading ladies, who, after her illustrious film career, has devoted her life to philanthropy and the betterment of society, expressed Thakur.

Waheeda Rehman’s influence on Bollywood extends beyond acting. She played a pivotal role in shaping the industry’s dance culture, leaving an indelible mark with her graceful and expressive dance sequences in songs like “Piya Tose Naina Lage Re” and “Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai.”

As a trendsetter who seamlessly blended classical and contemporary dance styles with elegance, she remains an inspiration for aspiring dancers. Waheeda Rehman’s enduring legacy enriches Bollywood’s cinematic and artistic heritage, celebrating a career that resonates with the heart and soul of Indian cinema.