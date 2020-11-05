Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar dissed ally Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) campaigner and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath remark on citizenship rights, amidst the ongoing elections in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar in an election rally has told off Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath’s remark of ‘throwing out infiltrators’ and said all this is ‘faltu baat.’

Nitish Kumar in the election rally said,“Who does all this malicious campaigning? Who says all this faltu baat? Who will throw out people? No one dares do that. Everyone belongs to this country, everyone is Indian,”

सब को साथ ले कर चलना ही हमारा धर्म है। यही हमारी संस्कृति है। सब साथ चलेंगे तो बिहार आगे बढ़ेगा। pic.twitter.com/uEfnVJPiay — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 4, 2020

He further said that his efforts have always been to work for ‘unity and harmony among people’ for the progress.

He said, “Who talks like this? Our effort is to work for harmony, unity and brotherhood so there can be progress. And these people only want to create divides; they have no other work.”

On November 4, Bihar chief minister shared a video and said, “It is our religion to take everyone along. This is our culture. If all goes together, Bihar will move forward.”

Though the Janata Dal (United) leader did not name anyone but it has been widely perceived to be aimed at Uttar Pradesh counterpart who has been campaigning in Bihar for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

UP CM Adityanath who was addressing a rally in Katihar spoke about the new citizenship amendment law that enables non-muslim minorities from neighbouring countries for Indian citizenship if they have fled religious persecution and entered India before 2015.

In his address he said, “Modiji has found a solution for the infiltration issue… With the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), he ensured the safety of the tortured minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The centre also said any infiltrator who tries to breach the security of the country will be thrown out. We will not tolerate anyone who messes with the country’s security and sovereignty.”

This row between the Nitish Kumar and Yogi Adityanath has once reopened the ideological differences between BJP and its ally.

The new citizenship law had led to nationwide protests by activists and others who allege that this with National Register for Citizens (NRC) could be used to target minorities in the country.