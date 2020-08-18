Girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday came out with a sensational claim regarding Sushant’s family who alleged her of abetting their son to suicide.

Rhea alleged that Sushant’s sister once “groped” her in an inebriated situation when she was in her bed.

The claim came through a statement released by her lawyer in which she said that the incident is of April 2019 when one night, while she was living with the actor, his sister allegedly slipped into her bed and groped her while drunk.

“Rhea was extremely shocked and demanded that she leave the room immediately. Subsequently, Rhea herself left the house,” the statement said.

In the statement, Rhea said she has complied with every single request from agencies investigating the Sushant’s death.

Calling herself the “daughter of an Indian Army surgeon and a Maharashtrian housewife”, she said the charges against her were “total nonsense”.

Narrating the “groping” incident further, the statement read, “Thereafter, Rhea informed Sushant as to what had transpired and Sushant got into an argument with his sister regarding the same. That due to the aforesaid incident, the relationship between Sushant’s family and Rhea had been strained since inception.”

Continuing her attacks on the demised actor’s family, she said, “Sushant Singh Rajput had been trying for days to get his family to come and meet him before his death and one of his sisters agreed to it “after several days of Sushant calling and crying over the phone”.

“Due to this development, Sushant requested Rhea to live with her parents for the time being. Rhea had been suffering from her own anxiety issues and often endured panic attacks. Sushant’s conduct also aggravated these conditions. Even though Rhea was desirous of seeing her family, she was not at all comfortable with leaving Sushant,” the statement said.

“Thus Rhea reluctantly left and informed Sushant to let her or her brother know about anything he required or in case he needed to talk,” it added.

“The comments made at the last hearing before the Hon’ble Supreme Court on the 11th of August 2020, make it evident that this has become more about politics than the truth. Unwanted and irrelevant submissions are being made. The number of oliticians taking advantage of this case on the eve of elections in Bihar,” Rhea Chakraborty’s statement said.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on July 14 after which a series of flip-flops began in the cause of death of the actor.

Many political parties also intervened and some even connected it with the death of Sushant’s manager Disha Salian. She committed suicide the next day of a party in which some politicians alleged the presence of members for the ruling parties in Maharashtra.

However, the case took another turn after Sushant’s father KK Singh had registered a zero FIR against Rhea Chakraborty alleging her of laundering around Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s bank account.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar referred the case to CBI, and after Centre’s approval, the case went to the hands of CBI.

However, Rhea contended that the case should be transferred to Mumbai Police as the incident is of Mumbai itself.

The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the fate of jurisdiction of the case registered by KK Singh.

However, Enforcement Directorate has begun robing the Rs 15 crore allegation made by Sushant’s father and has questioned Rhea, her brother and others in connection with the case.