Sukhu launches online platform for SHG products

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday, launched the official e-commerce website, himira.co.in developed by Rural Development Department to promote the products of more than 3,50,000 rural women associated with 44,000 Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.

The website aims to provide a global platform for SHG products, enabling these rural artisans and entrepreneurs to expand their reach and increase their income through online sales, he said, adding that Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (HPSRLM), under the Rural Development Department, is all set to take a significant step towards empowering rural women.

The Chief Minister also flagged off seven food vans specially designed to offer SHG women new avenues for income generation. This initiative underscores the commitment of state government to enhancing the livelihoods of rural women and promoting their economic empowerment, he stated.

The CM also released a booklet highlighting inspiring success stories of women who have achieved financial independence under the Mission. “Him-Era was a symbol of transformation and will be further improved in the coming times, he said, emphasising that all SHGs must ensure the quality of their products to reap maximum benefits. “I am gifting Him-Era products to Union Ministers and other dignitaries,” he said.

Sukhu further said that the state government would set up a dedicated shop in the upcoming government buildings to showcase and sell Him-Era products. He said that the present state government was formulating policies that align with culture and environment of Himachal Pradesh.

“In our first budget, the government focused on strengthening the rural economy and promoting self-employment opportunities. Specific measures have been introduced to empower women, including reserving 30 per cent of police constable posts for women, raising the minimum legal marriage age for girls from 18 to 21 years and providing loans to women to ensure funds reach rural households,” he asserted.

He said that a scheme was underway to involve women’s and youth groups in forest plantation and preservation, for which they would be compensated.

The CM criticized the previous BJP government for introducing schemes in its last six months that shattered the economy of the state. He claimed that freebies worth Rs. 5,000 crore were distributed, even to wealthy individuals, for electoral gains.

The present government would support the poor with 300 units of free electricity and financial aid for house construction but urged affluent families to voluntarily give up subsidies. The CM said that reforms were being introduced to strengthen the economy of the state. He expressed confidence that with the proper utilization of resources the state could become the most prosperous in the country by 2032.

Speaking on the occasion, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said that the state government was focusing on the welfare of marginalized and underprivileged groups.

The e-commerce platform would take self-help group incomes to new heights as orders can now be received globally, with a return policy in place.

He said that the Shimla Municipal Corporation has allocated land near the Lift for NRLM, where each district of the State would have a shop. Additionally, exhibitions and fairs were being organized on a regular basis to provide a platform for self-help groups to showcase and sell their products.

He added that the food vans distributed to self-help groups would be operated and managed by women. Additionally, plans were in place to provide 70 more food vans to self-help groups in the near future.