To promote green mobility Himachal Govt accelerates EV infra development

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that the state government is actively advancing the development of Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure to promote green mobility.

“As part of this initiative, six green corridors have already been established to ensure the smooth operation of EVs across the state,” he said.

The government has approved the installation of EV charging stations at 402 strategically selected locations, which include government premises such as PWD Rest Houses, Circuit Houses, offices of Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, among others, he said.

“The plan entails setting up 252 charging stations in PWD Rest Houses, 19 in Jal Shakti Rest Houses, 18 in HPSEBL premises, 100 in Forest Department rest houses, 12 at DC and SP office complexes, and one at the Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA) office,” he informed.

He further stated that the objective of this initiative is to develop a seamless and efficient EV charging network across Himachal Pradesh, which would significantly support the adoption of EVs by government departments and encourage sustainable transportation, contributing to environmental conservation.

With the state government mandating all departments to procure EVs for their fleet, the number of electric vehicles in Himachal Pradesh is steadily rising, he said, adding that so far, 4,997 EVs have been registered in the state.

Under the e-taxi scheme, 500 electric taxis are being inducted into various government departments, he added.

To meet this growing demand, the state government has already notified six highways as Green Corridors and efforts are underway to install charging stations at petrol pumps, government premises, HPTDC hotels, and private hospitality units.

Currently, 23 charging stations are operational at petrol pumps and 90 more petrol pumps are expected to be equipped with charging infrastructure by the end of this year, he said. Additionally, 46 government sites have been identified for developing charging stations with way-side amenities, he added.

“HPTDC, in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), will install EV charging stations at 65 of its hotels, with 11 sites selected for the first phase. Moreover, 44 EV charging stations have already been installed in private hotels across the state,” he said.

“The adoption of electric vehicles will play a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable future for Himachal Pradesh. We are committed to transforming the state into a leading hub for electric mobility,” said the Cheif Minister.