Sukhu distributes Rs. 97.69 lakh to 2171 women under Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed a sum of Rs. 97,69,500 to 2,171 eligible women of Kupvi area under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana during a function held at Kupvi Sub-Division in Shimla District on Friday.

He said that the rules under the Yojana would be modified to address the unique challenges of Kupvi keeping in view the remote and difficult terrain of the area. He said that under the revised scheme all women in this region, excluding working women would receive a monthly allowance of Rs. 1,500.

The CM distributed rupees 4000 each to six beneficiaries under the Sukh-Aashray Yojana, one lakh each to two other beneficiaries for construction of house. Financial benefits to 13 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana and Rs. 21,000 each to six beneficiaries under the Beti Hai Anmol Yojana.He said that the state government was working with the motto of Vyavastha Parivartan in the state.

With the innovative efforts and strong will of the government, Himachal was continuously moving ahead towards achieving the goal of a self-reliant state, he said, adding that the state government has implemented many schemes and programmes with the aim of strengthening the rural economy. For the first time in the history of the state the minimum support price (MSP) for milk purchase has been fixed.

He also dedicated developmental projects worth Rs. 81.83 crore to the people of the area besides inaugurating several key infrastructure projects to the people of the area to enhance connectivity in the region.

He further stated that efforts would be undertaken to establish Kupvi as a separate ward within the Zila Parishad. Additionally, the Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) of the IPH and PWD departments in Kupvi would be granted the powers of an Executive Engineer to ensure more efficient administration.

He said that the possibility of opening an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Kupvi would be explored. He assured that foundation stones for the previously announced projects in the area would be laid soon and adequate medical staff including qualified doctors would be deployed to improve healthcare services in the region.

He said that the government was continuously working to protect the resources of the state and to ensure social equality and empowerment. Along with this Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to give the highest support price on wheat and maize.This initiative of the government shows that the state government was making sensitive efforts to strengthen the rural economy, he added.

The government was progressing steadily on the path of development, he said, adding that on the completion of two years of the state government on December 11, six new schemes were launched at a function held in Bilaspur.

These include the Chief Minister Sukh-Aashray Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme, Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Himachal Pradesh Subtropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition Project, Rajiv Gandhi E-Taxi Scheme, Green Energy initiatives, Rajiv Gandhi Adarsh Day-Boarding School and Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana.