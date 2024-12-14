Sukhu again sparks controversy, now with ‘Jangli Murga’ on dinner menu

Himachal Pradesh Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has yet again sparked controversy over ‘Jangli Murga’ (Jungle fowl) served for dinner during his night stay in the remote village Tikker (Kupvi) in Shimla district. The controversy erupted after a purported video surfaced on social media wherein it is alleged that the dinner menu for the guests who accompanied the Chief Minister included ‘Jungle fowl’ a protected pheasant under Wildlife Act 1972.

The video showed the Chief Minister and Health Minister being served the ‘Jungle fowl’ which however was not consumed by them. The CM was on his visit to Tikker on Friday along with Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and several officials, as a part of the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dawar’ public programme.

Advertisement

With this the political leaders and animal welfare activists and groups have demanded accountability on the part of CM. The BJP slammed the state government and has demanded an apology and action against those responsible for serving ‘Jungle fowl’ to the guests.

Advertisement

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur referring to the purported video condemned the incident calling it unacceptable as the ‘Jungle fowl’. Sharing it on X (previously twitter), Jai Ram Thakur taking a dig said, “Those who made fun of our ‘Jan Manch Scheme’ of going door to door to solve the people’s problems are today enjoying picnics in villages and the people are watching what they are doing.”“Those who eat protected species of wild fowl are jailed and fined. But the Chief Minister first gets the menu printed and then gets it served in front of him,” he alleged.

Issuing a statement from Shimla, he accused the CM of blatant dishonesty, something the people of the state have witnessed yet again.

“The ‘Jangli Murga’ the CM referred to in the video that was served in the dinner turned into “domestic chicken” by morning. A Chief Minister who occupies a constitutional position and is the protector of the state engaging in such behavior is deeply shameful,” he alleged.

“Before dinner, media personnel were informed about the food being served to the Chief Minister and his delegation. The menu was shared with journalists a day in advance via WhatsApp and printed materials,” he claimed, adding that reports suggest that journalists even raised concerns about the inclusion of jungle fowl in the menu. However, the intoxication of power blinded the decision-makers, and the wild fowl was served regardless, he claimed.

The Leader of the Opposition also highlighted that all species of jungle fowl in Himachal Pradesh are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Act, 2022. Species listed under Schedule I are highly endangered, and hunting or harming them is considered a criminal act punishable by law, he stated.