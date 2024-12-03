Students recite Hanuman Chalisa near shrine inside college in Varanasi

Tension rose high at Uday Pratap College (UP College) in the city when students tried to recite Hanuman Chalisa near a shrine inside the college on Tuesday.

According to reports, 300 students gathered outside the college campus on Tuesday morning. While raising slogans of Jai Shree Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai, they insisted on reciting Hanuman Chalisa at the shrine on the college campus.

The students broke the police barricade but were stopped 50 meters before the shrine. Following this, they sat there and recited Hanuman Chalisa.

Earlier, Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Dr S Channappa reached the spot to talk to the students, but they refused to listen.

The police subsequently detained several students.

The controversy began after the Waqf Board issued a notice declaring Uday Pratap College as its property. This sparked resentment among the college staff and students.

Students protested in the college on Monday and even burnt an effigy of the Waqf Board.

Uday Pratap College was established by Maharaja Rajarshi Singh Judev in 1909. The campus hosts several educational institutions, including Uday Pratap Inter College, Rani Murar Girls Inter College, Uday Pratap Public School, Management College, and Uday Pratap Autonomous College. Over 15,000 students study in these institutions.