PM asks officials to take strict action in Varanasi gangrape case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concerned over the incident of rape in his Varanasi parliament constituency, directed the officials on Friday to take strict action against the culprits.

Immediately upon landing in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a detailed briefing from the Police Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner, and District Magistrate of Varanasi regarding the recent criminal rape incident in the city.

Officials here confirmed that he instructed them to take the strictest possible action against the culprits and to implement appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The PM talked to the official on the airport tarmac before boarding a chopper.

Earlier, PM Modi was received by UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

The PM is slated to dedicate 44 projects worth over Rs 3,884 crore and address a public meeting at Mehndiganj grounds here.

A Class 12 student was allegedly kidnapped and then gang-raped by 23 men for one week, between March 29 and April 4, in Varanasi, according to the UP Police. Nine people have so far been arrested in the case, a senior official said on Wednesday.