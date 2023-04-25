Strong Centre necessary for nation’s development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday that only a strong Central government, which takes proactive decisions in the national interest, could catalyse economic development and social progress by marching in unison with state governments.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting at the Central Stadium here after flagging off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat express train, Modi said that wonders could be achieved if the Central and state governments worked together.

“The Central government is of the view that the country will develop through the development of states. The Centre is giving great importance to infrastructure development,” the PM said.

The prime minister said the world has already recognised India’s development potential. “India continues to thrive despite the global economic crisis. The number of talented youth in the country is ahead of other countries. Expatriates are the strength of the country’s economic progress. The gains of the country’s progress will also benefit the Diaspora,” the prime minister said.

He claimed that even in this situation of economic crisis the world is looking to India as its development model.

“There have been many reasons behind the world’s belief in India. a decisive government at the helm, unparalleled investments in infrastructure development by the central government, investments for reaping demographic dividend, skill development of youth and the central government’s commitment to ease of living and ease of doing business,” he said.

Stating that the Central government is laying emphasis on cooperative federalism, the prime minister said the Centre believes that if the states develop, it will help in the development of the country. “We are working with a service-oriented approach. The nation can progress at a faster rate only if states progress”, he added.

He said the Centre government had invested heavily in developing robust and future-proof digital and physical connectivity.

Modi said his government is giving priority to nation-building infrastructure that would benefit the people uniformly, irrespective of their economic status, religion, caste, community or region. It would bring people closer, bridge the gap between cultures, and strengthen the concept of Ek Bharath , he said

Lauding Kerala, the prime minister said the state’s climate, literacy, natural beauty, quality of life, famed cuisine and globally connected population favoured its economic and social ascendancy. The state would emerge as a role model for the entire country if it makes use of its development potential in full.

He said the G20 meetings in Kerala have increased the state’s prospects in front of the world. “The recent G-20-related meeting on the banks of the Kumarakam backwaters had spotlighted the state on the world map,” he added.

Modi inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 3,200 crore in the state on Tuesday. These included the dedication of the Kochi Water Metro and the electrified Dindigul – Palani – Palakkad railway section to the nation and laying the foundation stone of various rail projects and the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

The prime minister also announced the modernisation of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Varkala-Sivagiri, Nemom and Kochu-Veli railway stations.