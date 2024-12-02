Strategic convergences between India and US have grown deeper: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India’s strategic convergences with the United States have grown deeper with time and created an environment in which the two countries can explore more collaborative possibilities.

”The advent of the second Trump administration is also obviously a major consideration in business circles. Obviously, the only safe prediction is a degree of unpredictability,” he said addressing the CII Partnership Summit 2024 on the theme of “India and the World”.

Mr Jaishankar observed that there will always be some give and take since both India and the US are two major economies.

”When we look at economic or technology domains, the case for trusted and reliable partnerships have actually increased in recent years. A lot of what lies ahead would be in fashioning terms of engagement that are perceived as mutually beneficial. And in that regard, the more that India can bring to the table, the stronger our appeal,” he added.

The minister was of the view that at a time when there is so much volatility and uncertainty, India can certainly be a stabilising factor. ”We can add as well to the engines of growth and make our due contribution to the progress of technology. The fact is that the world faces complex challenges at multiple levels, which span a range of domains and requirements,” he said.

Talking about the performance of the Modi government, he said that during its term, its early notable decisions include the establishment of 12 new industrial nodes, the doubling down on infrastructure projects and a focus on skill and talent promotion that would propel this growth.

”Our expectation is that Indian businesses would step forward more vigorously in this journey towards Viksit Bharat. Let us recognize that by making India into a manufacturing power, we emerge as reliable partners to create resilient supply chains. Moreover, only when there is a well-established industrial culture that we really become a generator of technology. These twin consequences can actually make some difference to de-risking a fragile and anxious global economy,” he added.