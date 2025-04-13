Violence is being incited in the name of Waqf; Hindus dragged out of their homes and killed in Murshidabad: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday raised serious concerns over rising violence in the name of Waqf properties.

He stated that across the country and in various states, lakhs of acres of land have been illegally occupied in the name of Waqf without proper documents or revenue records.

Advertisement

“Due to this issue, a bill was recently passed in Parliament to amend the law. Now that strict action is being taken, efforts are being made to incite violence,” he said.

Advertisement

The CM was speaking at a workshop held at Bhagidari Bhawan here on Sunday as part of the Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan.

Referring to a recent incident in West Bengal, he said three Hindus were dragged out of their homes in Murshidabad and brutally killed. He said that the victims were poor and marginalised Dalit Hindus who were most likely to benefit from land reforms and rightful land distribution.

He said that once this land is brought back into land revenue records, even the poor will be able to benefit from multi-storey buildings. “The government will construct quality flats there and provide them to the people. The opposition parties are afraid that if this happens, their vote bank and misleading politics will come to an end forever,” he stated.

Referring to a book written three years ago by Rajya Sabha MP, former SC/ST Commission Chairman, and former UP DGP Brijlal, the CM urged BJP workers to read it. The book focuses on two key Dalit figures from the time of India’s independence, offering a comparative study. On one hand, Dr BR Ambedkar had declared, “My beginning and end will remain as an Indian,” emphasising his unwavering identity with India. On the other hand, Jogendra Nath Mandal had supported the creation of Pakistan but could not stay there for even a year. The CM pointed out that the consequences of Mandal’s actions are still being felt by Hindus in Bangladesh today.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the atrocities being committed against Dalit Hindus in Bangladesh and criticised parties like Congress, SP, and TMC for remaining silent on the issue. He said only the BJP has raised its voice for these persecuted communities. Explaining the intent behind the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said it was introduced to offer Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities—Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists—from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

CM Yogi also alleged that many people who illegally grabbed land belonging to Dalits were associated with parties like the SP and Congress. He said the current government is taking strict action to prevent such encroachments. He emphasised that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for granting citizenship under the CAA, opposition parties launched violent protests across the country. “But the government stood firm and continued to work towards giving citizenship to the oppressed,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP’s approach, he added that while parties like the Congress, SP, and TMC only treated the displaced as refugees, it was the BJP that embraced them and ensured they were given their due rights.

The Chief Minister further criticised the Congress and Samajwadi Party, accusing them of continuously disrespecting national heroes. Recalling past incidents, he said that in 2012, when the SP government came to power, the then Chief Minister had openly stated that memorials built in the name of social justice icons would be demolished and turned into marriage halls.

He pointed out how institutions named after key Dalit leaders were renamed. “In Lucknow, a university was built in the name of Manyawar Kanshi Ram. Similarly, medical colleges in Saharanpur and Kannauj were named after Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. But their names were later changed,” he said, adding that his government has now declared that the Kannauj Medical College will again be named after Baba Saheb.

CM Yogi also accused these parties of consistently insulting figures who represent social justice. He said that while they praise figures like Aurangzeb, they criticise great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “Three years ago, while we were organising the ‘Run for Unity’ on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, the SP chief was glorifying Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who was responsible for dividing the country,” he said.

He added that whenever there’s an effort to honour national icons, Congress and SP leaders create false narratives to divide society. “The repeated disrespect towards Chhatrapati Shivaji, Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Maharana Pratap, and Maharana Sangha is part of a pattern that reflects the true nature—or DNA—of the Congress and Samajwadi Party,” CM Yogi said.

Speaking at the workshop, the CM urged BJP workers to spread awareness about the significant work done for Dalits, the underprivileged, backward communities, and women under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 10 years. He mentioned that when facts are not presented to the people, political parties that mislead the public continue to enjoy power while depriving the poor and marginalised of their rights.

He said, “If we don’t share the truth, these misleading parties will keep climbing the ladder of politics and snatch away the rights of the poor while enjoying power.”

Referring to past elections, CM Yogi accused opposition parties of printing fake copies of the Constitution during the Lok Sabha elections to mislead voters. He recalled how Dr BR Ambedkar was disrespected and obstructed by the same parties that now claim to support social justice.

“In 1952, Dr Ambedkar was deliberately defeated in the elections. In 1954, his own assistant was made to contest against him, and even Prime Minister Nehru campaigned against him,” the CM said. It was only when a Hindu Mahasabha MP gave up his Pune seat that Dr Ambedkar could enter Parliament.

CM Yogi alleged that Congress and the Samajwadi Party have always sided with divisive forces. He mentioned how in a recent Assembly session, the BJP government gifted every member of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council a copy of the original Constitution, unlike Congress, which didn’t even allow a proper cremation or memorial for Dr Ambedkar.

He also criticised the 1976 amendment to the Constitution’s Preamble during the Emergency, saying it added words that Dr Ambedkar himself had opposed. He credited PM Modi for developing the “Panchteerth” related to Dr Ambedkar’s life and giving him the honour he deserved.

He further highlighted that a new international research and cultural centre dedicated to Dr Ambedkar is being built in Lucknow, where research on his vision and ideas will be conducted. Calling on BJP workers, he said, “On Baba Saheb’s birth anniversary, go to Dalit and marginalised communities and tell them the real facts.”