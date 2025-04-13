Coal import drops by 1.4% to 240.77 MT in April-February period

The import of coal in India has dropped marginally by 1.4% to 240.77 million tonnes in the April-February period of FY’25 over the year-ago period. The coal import was 244.27 million tonnes (MT) in the April-February period of FY’24.

Non-coking coal import stood at 152.3 MT in the period under review, lower than the 160.6 MT imported over the year-ago period.

Further, the coking coal import was at 49.7 MT during April-February 2024-25, down from 51.9 MT during the same period of the previous year.

India’s cumulative coal output increased to 928.95 MT in the April-February period of FY’25, over 878.55 MT produced in the same period of 2023-24.

The coal ministry said that the robust performance underscores India’s commitment to energy security and industrial growth, ensuring the country meets rising demand efficiently.

In February too, the coal import declined to 18.10 MT from 21.64 MT last year, according to data compiled by mjunction services.

On a month-on-month basis, coal imports in February 2025 were down by 15.3 per cent against 21.4 MT in January 2025.

It said that of the total imports in February 2025, non-coking coal import stood at 11.1 MT, against 13.8 MT imported in the year-ago period. Coking coal import was at 3.8 MT against 4.6 MT imported in February 2024.