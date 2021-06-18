The Union Ministry of Health today issued a notice requesting that all states undertake a detailed review of incidents relating to physical violence against doctors and health workers which is a direct violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The notice, issued by Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union Ministry of Health, pointed out that there have been some reports of incidents of physical violence against doctors and other professional/healthcare workers particularly from West Bengal, Assam, and Karnataka.

“Such incidents impact the morale of our healthcare workforce who have shown exemplary commitment against all odds in Covid-19 management.”

It stated that the Indian government has taken a number of initiatives for ensuring the safety and security of health care workers. On, 22 April 2020, the Union Ministry of Health has issued an ordinance to duly amending the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 providing protection to healthcare workers and their property against violence during epidemics. The said ordinance was further notified as the Epidemic Diseases(Amendment) Act, 2020 on 29 September 2020.

The amended Act states that “whoever commits or abets the commission of an act of violence against healthcare service personnel; or causes damage or loss to any property” shall be punished with imprisonment and with a fine. Such offences are also cognizable and non-bailable.

The notice pointed out that while the country at large has applauded the efforts of the health fraternity, there also have been examples where they have stigmatized health workers and visited violence upon them.