Stone pelter’s house razed in MP

The district administration and police in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday razed parts of the lavish bungalow of a Muslim leader said to be the main accused in stone pelting incident.

Stone pelting was done by hundreds of people at a police station in the district on Wednesday evening during a protest over alleged derogatory remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammad by a Hindu spiritual leader in Maharashtra last week.

The house that was demolished belongs to one Haji Shehzad Ali, a local Muslim leader, said to be connected with the Congress.

Advertisement

The police also registered an FIR against 150 people, raided more than 100 locations and nabbed around 50 suspects in connection with the incident.

According to CSP Aman Mishra, the FIR has been registered under various sections including 109, 196, 197 (1) and 299 of the BNS.

The action was taken after MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav gave strict instructions to officials over yesterday’s incident of the attack on police personnel.

According to police officials, more than 500 people had gathered outside the Kotwali police station in Chattarpur on Wednesday evening and pelted stones. Police station Inspector Arvind Kujur, Constable Bhupendra Kumar and the gunman of the area’s ASP along with a couple of other policemen suffered injuries on their head and body in the stone pelting. The Inspector suffered serious injuries and had to be admitted to the ICU of a hospital.

The irate crowd was demanding an FIR and strict action against a Hindu religious leader, Ramgiri Maharaj, alleging that the latter made derogatory comments against Islam and Prophet Mohammad during an event at Nashik in Maharashtra last week.