Statistical research will play greater role in monitoring environmental impacts: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said statistical research will play a greater role in monitoring environmental impacts and climate change as the country moves towards achieving inclusive and sustainable development.

She was talking to a group of Indian Statistical Service (ISS) probationers (2024 batch) which called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

”The research conducted by ISS officers to track indicators related to energy consumption and carbon emissions, can enable India to create data-driven strategies for sustainable development and environmental conservation. These strategies will further help India in meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” President Murmu said.

She said that statistical tools and quantitative techniques play a significant role in effective governance by providing an empirical foundation for policy decisions.

Governments rely on national statistical systems to collect data on health, education, population size, and employment, among others, which form the basis for policy-making. Statistical analysis is a tool to bring in transparency and accountability in governance. ”Statistics is not only the backbone of efficient governance but also a tool for socio-economic development,” she said.

The President said the government needs data to formulate, implement, and monitor policies as well as for policy review and impact assessment. The citizens need data for impartial understanding and assessment of government schemes and programmes.

”The job of ISS officers requires high proficiency in statistical methods, which they would use to provide solutions to data and information needs of the country,” she added.

She urged ISS officers to be sensitive towards the needs of common people, especially the poor and underprivileged, while collecting data. Every bit of data that they collect, will be processed, analysed and ultimately used for addressing the needs of the people and helping them achieve their dreams.

