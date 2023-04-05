States told to maintain law & order ahead of Hanuman Jayanti

The Central government has issued an advisory to all states to ensure the maintenance of law and order on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

”The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The (state) governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society,” the ministry tweeted.

The advisory has come ostensibly in view of the violence witnessed on the occasion of Ram Navami in parts of West Bengal and Bihar. The ministry has sought reports from both states on the violence.

In West Bengal, during a Ram Navami rally in Howrah last Friday, there was large-scale violence that spilled over to a second day. A couple of days later, there was violence in Rishra, again during a Ram Navami procession that saw a flare-up on Monday night.

In Bihar, at least 10 companies of central armed forces were sent to the state after violent clashes erupted during Ram Navami celebrations.

In Delhi, the police conducted a flag march in the communally sensitive Jahangirpuri area ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti. The police have denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and another group to undertake processions in the area. Communal clashes erupted in this area last year on Hanuman Jayanti, injuring eight police and some local residents.