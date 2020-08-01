Amid a drastic fall in Coronavirus cases and deaths in the national capital, Union Minister of state from Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that all the states in the country need to emulate the “Delhi model” for controlling the spread of the pandemic.

“I am requesting the state government (Telangana) to focus on testing, tracing and treatment. There is a need to increase the number of tests (in Telangana). The more number of the tests, the faster the containment of the disease. You know, Delhi as a union territory I am personally monitoring. There is 84 per cent recovery rate in Delhi. All the states should emulate the Delhi model,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The minister made the remarks as he visited Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS), a 14-storey building at the sports complex at Gachi bowli which was transformed into a hospital.

He further said that the Centre will send required quantities of PPE kits and ventilators to Telangana as part of the fight against coronavirus.

“The State government should take care of medical professionals involved in COVID-19 treatment. All hospitals should ensure that required quantities of oxygen are available. The Centre has provided 1,200 ventilators to Telangana. N-95 masks and PPE kits and HCQ tablets are also being sent to the state,” he added.

The Union minister also requested asymptomatic patients to be in home isolation and not to venture out to ensure the prevention of the disease.

Reddy further urged the state government to provide incentives to coronavirus frontline warriors such as doctors, nurses and other staff as a token of appreciation for their services and instil confidence.

He also advised people not to rush to private hospitals for treatment and make use of government faculties in view of high costs being changed by the former.

Delhi, which was the second worst-hit state for almost two months, has shown a massive improvement in the Coronavirus situation and currently has the highest recovery rate at 88 per cent.

Addressing a virtual press briefing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the “Delhi Model” was being discussed in India and abroad.

Stating that there was no need to impose a second lockdown in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the situation “satisfactory”.

The first Coronavirus case in Delhi was reported on March 2 and then the situation worsened and the capital became the hotbed of COVID-19 infection in during April, May, June. Till May, all the nine districts of the national capital – South, South West, Shahdara, South East, West, North, Central, East and New Delhi were marked as ‘Red Zones’.

On July 20, Delhi’s daily case count dropped under 1000 for the first time since June 1.

The Chief Minister had, last month, claimed that the coronavirus cases would mount to 2. 25 lakh and the city would require 33,000 beds by July 15.

The AAP government had earlier said that it was expecting 5.5 lakh cases by July 31.