State government’s schemes empowering women in Himachal Pradesh: CM

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the office bearers of the Chamba district Mahila Morcha at Chamba said ,one cannot even think of the development of a society without the active participation of women.

The Chief Minister said the state government had initiated several schemes for the welfare, development, and empowerment of women. He said, the ‘Naari Ko Naman’ program was launched in the State from Dharamshala under which 50 percent concession was being provided in the fare of Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses to women passengers. He said that this concession on bus fares to women was not a political move, rather it was a small step towards our resolve to strengthen women’s power.

Thakur said that Shagun Yojna, Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Beti Hai Anmol, and assistance to women SHGs were launched in the State to ensure empowerment of the women.

He said, Sahara Yojna was proving a boon to the families with chronically ill patients as Rs 3000 per month was being provided to such families. It was surprising why no other Chief Minister thought of starting such schemes for the poor and the downtrodden, he claimed.

He said the state government was also providing 125 unit free power to domestic electric consumers.