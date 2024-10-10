State funeral for India’s beloved ‘Ratan’

A large number of people from different walks of life including politicians, industrialists, cinestars, paid their heartfelt tribute to veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata whose last rites were performed with full state honours as per Parsi rituals at Worli crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Ratan Tata, one of India’s most iconic business leaders, passed away on late Wednesday night, at the age of 86. The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, a conglomerate synonymous with India’s industrial growth, breathed his last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital where he had been admitted following a sudden drop in his blood pressure.

Tata, who had been in critical condition in intensive care, leaves behind a legacy that spans over two decades of leadership at Tata Sons. His passing marks the end of an era for the Tata Group and the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders paid tribute to the veteran industrialist at Worli crematorium on Thursday.

Shah had attended the last rituals of the veteran industrialist on behalf of the Government of India.

In a post on X, the Union Home Minister said, “Have joined millions of Indians to grieve the sad demise of Ratan Tata Ji. Also laid a wreath on behalf of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji.

Ratan Tata Ji will always be remembered as a beacon of patriotism and integrity. As an industrialist respected across the world, he steered Tata Group into global prominence. His life & commitment to the nation stand as a pole star in India’s industrial landscape.

He led the Tata group with clean corporate governance, adhering to the rules, and made efforts to build a better society through the Tata Trusts. Ratan Tata Ji’s legacy will continue to guide those who lead the industrial sector of the country for a long time to come.”

Union Minister Piyush Goyal was also present for the last rites of Ratan Tata, in Mumbai.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani also paid last tributes to Ratan Tata in Mumbai. Actor Aamir Khan and Director-Screenwriter Kiran Rao pay last tributes to Ratan Tata in Mumbai. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also condoled the demise of the veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata’s dog, ‘Goa’ also paid tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata at the NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata embarked on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites.

Offering his condolences, Goyal said that the nation has not only lost a “legend”, but a true nationalist, son of the soil, who believed in the Bharat story.

“This is one of the most tragic days for the country. We have not only lost a legend, a true nationalist, son of the soil who believed in the Bharat story. Passionate about his work, simple in his lifestyle, rich in his values, and yet so humble. Last week, when I was in New York at Taj Hotel, the lady who was running the lift was very proudly telling me that I am a friend of Ratan Tata and he had invited me to visit India. I visited India for 1 week as a guest of Ratan Tata. That was the character of Ratan Tata,” he said.

According to an official statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office, the state government has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata.

Born on December 28, 1937 in Mumbai, Ratan Tata was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.