Gujarat’s small industries made significant contribution to nation’s industrial growth: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Gujarat’s small industries have made a significant contribution to the nation’s industrial growth.

“MSMEs are our greatest asset, and if we look back, every major industry has once begun as a small-scale enterprise,” Shah said while addressing the inaugural session of the Annual Trade Expo 2025 of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry via video conferencing.

On this occasion, several dignitaries, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, were present.

The Union Home Minister said the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry should integrate the tradition of small industries with startups and modernise it to create a comprehensive ecosystem for the youth.

He said the Chamber should act as a bridge between the government, small industries, and aspiring young entrepreneurs.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said if the Chamber wants to remain relevant in the times to come, it must go beyond just organising events and instead establish a permanent mechanism within the Chamber to support industries, industrial entrepreneurs, and industrialists.

He said if the Chamber’s office bearers create such a system in collaboration with professionals, the relevance of the Chamber can be sustained for the next 25 years.

Shah further added that the Chamber can easily serve as a bridge between the government and new industrialists, the government and the youth, and the government and the industrialists who are eager to contribute to development.

In his address, the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry has played a very important role in the development of Gujarat. He mentioned that the foundation of the Chamber was laid under the leadership of Kasturbhai Sheth.

Shah said the Chamber has inspired the youth with entrepreneurship, courage, and the enthusiasm to do business anywhere in the world. He further stated that for 75 consecutive years, the Chamber has upheld that tradition, maintained dialogue with the government, cared for public interest, and stood shoulder to shoulder with the people during natural calamities.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made remarkable progress over the past 11 years, advancing in various sectors and emerging as a global leader across multiple domains.

Shah emphasised that these achievements have been possible due to the holistic, multidimensional, and whole-of-government approach adopted under Modi’s leadership. He also acknowledged that Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has played a key role in firmly upholding and continuing this tradition of development and good governance in Gujarat.

The Union Home Minister said Gujarat today showcases a vibrant and diverse industrial ecosystem—ranging from traditional industries to cutting-edge technology, IT, infrastructure, MSMEs, startups, and pioneering sectors.

He emphasised that entrepreneurs looking to establish industries in Gujarat are assured of a business-friendly environment, free from political interference, supported by efficient systems and a strike-free atmosphere.

Shah recalled that during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister, the Gujarat government prioritised inclusive decision-making by engaging in meaningful dialogue with traders, industrialists, and small business owners through the Chamber of Commerce.

He noted that Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has further strengthened this pro-industry environment.

Shah also highlighted Modi’s visionary policy that robust infrastructure is the foundation of a strong economy, and a strong economy, in turn, enhances the quality of life for every citizen. As a result, Gujarat today plays a vital role in India’s growth story and is emerging as a gateway to the global economy, he said.