Amidst Shah’s J&K visit, 3 more separatist outfits dissociate from Hurriyat Conference

During Home Minister Amit Shah’s three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir when he said that “significant progress has been achieved in tackling terrorism and ending separatist ideology”, three more separatist groups in Kashmir on Tuesday officially severed ties with the Hurriyat Conference and pledged their loyalty to the Constitution of India.

Incidentally, Shah was in Srinagar reviewing the progress on various development projects when the announcement of these separatist groups came.

Advertisement

Hailing the development Shah wrote on X; “Three more organisations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people’s trust in the Constitution of India within the valley”.

Advertisement

“Modi Ji’s vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organisations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it”, Shah added.

After reaching Srinagar from Jammu last evening, Shah visited the family of DSP Humayun Muzammil Bhat who sacrificed his life while fighting terrorists in South Kashmir in 2023.

Shah wrote on X; “DSP Humayun Muzammil Bhatt of J&K Police made the supreme sacrifice in an operation against terrorists at Kokarnag in J&K in 2023, creating an immortal example of valor and patriotism. Today, met the martyr’s family in Srinagar and extended my heartfelt condolences”.

Meanwhile, leaders of the three separatist groups, Nakash of the Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Rashid of the J&K Muslim Democratic League, and Andrabi of the Kashmir Freedom Front, announced their decision in a joint statement. They emphasised their disassociation from the Hurriyat Conference, which is a coalition of around 22 separatist outfits, stating that their organisations no longer shares any affiliation with entities promoting a separatist agenda.

In their statement, the leaders expressed their belief that the Hurriyat has failed to effectively address the aspirations and grievances of the people in Jammu and Kashmir. “We firmly dissociate ourselves from the ideology of the Hurriyat Conference,” they declared, highlighting a growing discontent with separatist narratives.

Four separatist groups affiliated with the Hurriyat Conference, J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal, J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, J&K People’s Movement and the Democratic Political Movement, had last month abandoned separatism and expressed their faith in the vision of a unified India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.