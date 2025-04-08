Modi Govt committed to establishing lasting peace in J&K, eradication of terrorism: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed all security agencies to continue their efforts to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir with a coordinated approach.

Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Chief of Army Staff, GOC-in-C (Northern Command), Chief Secretary and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, the Union home minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of India is committed to establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and completely eradicating terrorism.

He lauded the efforts of security agencies for significant reduction in terror-related incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organisations. He reiterated the government’s zero tolerance policy against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Shah said due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the entire terror eco-system nurtured by elements inimical to our country in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled.

He also directed that the implementation of Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan must be ensured in mission mode.

The home minister said all agencies should continue to work in a coordinated manner so that the gains made after the abrogation of Article 370 in the Union Territory can be sustained and the goal of ‘terror free J&K’ can be achieved at the earliest. The Home Minister said that the Modi Government is providing all resources necessary to achieve this goal.

He also reviewed the preparedness of Shri Amarnathji Yatra which is scheduled from 3 July to 9 August this year and directed concerned agencies to take all necessary action for conducting holy yatra peacefully.

While chairing another meeting to review the development projects in J&K, the home minister said that the Modi government is working with an unwavering resolve towards building a developed Jammu and Kashmir and a new era of prosperity is ushering for every citizen here.

He wrote on X; “The Modi govt is working with an unwavering resolve towards building a developed J&K. The tireless efforts of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji are ushering in a new era of prosperity for every citizen through development and welfare initiatives. J&K is accelerating on the path of growth in every sector”.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Secretary and senior officials of the Central and Jammu and Kashmir Governments.

Untiring efforts of the Modi government to accelerate the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir have resulted in comprehensive changes in all sectors in the Union Territory. During the review meeting, the achievements of the Union Territory in the fields of power, connectivity, industry, tourism, agriculture, etc. were presented to the Union home minister.

Apart from this, the financial assistance given to Jammu and Kashmir so far by the Union Home Ministry and the financial assistance allocated to the Union Territory under various heads in the financial year 2024-25 was also mentioned in the presentation.

The home minister directed necessary steps to further accelerate the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir so that the full potential of the Union Territory can be utilized.