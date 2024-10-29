Started working to free India from previous govt’s thinking that modern tech cannot be developed here: PM

Underlining the fact that his government promoted ‘Make in India’ in every new technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the NDA government has started working to free the country from that old thinking of the previous regimes that modern technology cannot be developed in India.

Addressing the Rozgar Mela via videoconferencing, PM Modi said, ”In the modern world, if the industries which generate employment are not there, then how will employment be available? That is why we have started working to free the country from that old thinking of the previous governments. From the space sector to semiconductors, from electronics to electric vehicles, we have made progress in every new technology.”

He distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in Government departments and organisations.

“New technologies used to come into the world. But in India, we used to wait for them, thinking that it has come to the world, when will it come to us. The technology which used to become outdated and useless in the Western countries, then it used to reach us. This mindset was created that modern technology cannot be developed in our country. What a great loss was caused by this mindset, India not only lagged behind in the race of modern development, but the most important sources of employment also started going away from us,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras and conveyed his best wishes on the occasion.

Underlining that this year’s Diwali would be a special one, the Prime Minister said that it is the first Diwali since Lord Shri Ram has been seated in his magnificent temple in Ayodhya after 500 years.

He said that several generations have waited for this Diwali, while many have sacrificed their lives for it or faced adversities. The Prime Minister emphasised that the present generation is extremely fortunate to witness and become a part of such celebrations.

Prime Minister Modi said the sale of Khadi has increased by 400 per cent compared to the UPA government.

”This clearly indicates that the Khadi industry is growing, benefiting artisans, weavers, and traders alike. This growth is beneficial not only for the Khadi industry but also for various sections of society. It leads to increased employment opportunities and boosts economic development..,” he pointed out.

