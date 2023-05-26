Squalls kill 12, injures 40 in the Tonk district of Rajasthan in 24 hours

As many as 12 people were killed while 40 others were injured, many of them admitted to a number of government hospitals, in the Tonk district of Rajasthan when squalls triggered by a Western Disturbance and upper air cyclonic system swept through parts of the state.

The squalls coupled with high velocity winds and hailstorm damaged scores of thatched roofs, uprooted trees and electric poles in Rajasthan’s Tonk district alone in the last 24 hours.

Among the casualties, three each took place in Newai and Tonk, two each in Devali and Malpura, and one each in Uniara and Todarai Singh, an official of the State Disaster Management Relief and Civil Defense Department told The Statesman when contacted.

Sachin Pilot, Tonk MLA, demanded an ex gratia for next of kin of the deceased from the state government, and medical care for the injured immediately.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed district collectors to conduct a survey on the present calamity and provide an ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh to each of the kin of the deceased.

Last night, thunderstorms with a velocity of 96 kmp were recorded at the Jaipur Airport and the temperature plummeted by 12 degree C. Jaipuriites woke up to a cold breeze this morning amidst drizzle. Erratic power cuts and water supply were also affecting normal life in the state capital since last night.

At least, 15 districts of the state are in the grip of squalls accompanied with dust storms, hail, and heavy rains affecting normal life and traffic movement since yesterday. The state Meteorology Centre here has issued Yellow alert in Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Kota and nearby cities during night today.

The Weather Department predicted a fresh round of Western Disturbance causing squalls in parts of Rajasthan from May 28 for two days at least.