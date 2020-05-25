A spy pigeon, suspected to be trained in Pakistan was captured by the locals at the International Border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

According to the police, inhabitants of the Manyari village captured the pigeon as it flew into the Hiranagar sector from across the border.

As per the sources of IANS, “The pigeon has some numbers written on the ring on its foot. It’s being ascertained if this is some sort of a coded message.”

The concerned security agencies are working to decipher the message.

“The villagers handed over the pigeon (to the local police station) yesterday. A ring was seen attached to one of its legs with some numbers on it and a probe is on,” India Today quoted Senior Superintendent of Police of Kathua Shailendra Mishra as saying.

Even after the nationwide lockdown, Pakistan sponsored terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir has not come to halt.

Two encounters in Handwara district of Jammu and Kashmir took place killing security personnel and terrorists.